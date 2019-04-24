Listen Live Sports

Galaxy, Minnesota United play to scoreless draw

April 24, 2019 10:13 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Bingham had his third shutout of the season for Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Galaxy played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (6-1-1) had its five-game winning streak snapped — the club’s longest winning streak since 2014. Minnesota (3-3-2) entered tied with Los Angeles FC atop the league with four games this season scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles star Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed a cross just wide in the 24th minute, and Bingham came out of his area to deny Angelo Rodriguez’s breakaway attempt in the 60th. Minnesota goalkeeper Vito Mannone made four saves.

It was the second meeting of the season between the teams, with the Galaxy winning 3-2 on March 16.

