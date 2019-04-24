Galaxy-Minnesota United, Sums

Los Angeles 0 0—0 Minnesota 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Bingham, 84th; Skjelvik, 90th. Minnesota, Metanire, 40th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Jeremy Kieso; Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_19,779.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Julian Araujo (Giancarlo Gonzalez, 79th), Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Chris Pontius, 64th), Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos; Uriel Antuna (Servando Carrasco, 82nd), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Rasmus Schuller; Abu Danladi (Ethan Finlay, 87th), Kevin Molino (Miguel Ibarra, 61st), Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez (Romario Ibarra, 78th).

