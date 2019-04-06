Galaxy-Whitecaps, Sums

Los Angeles 0 2—2 Vancouver 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles, Steres, 2 (Ibrahimovic), 63rd minute; 2, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 4 (Feltscher), 71st.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, dos Santos, 16th; Alessandrini, 44th. Vancouver, Montero, 86th; Martins, 90th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Apolinar Mariscal; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_22,120.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik (Diedie Traore, 88th), Daniel Steres; Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos; Romain Alessandrini (Chris Pontius, 82nd), Uriel Antuna (Emmanuel Boateng, 84th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice (Fredy Montero, 74th), Hwang In-beom, Felipe Martins, Russell Teibert (Yordy Reyna, 66th); Joaquin Ardaiz, Lass Bangoura (Lucas Venuto, 59th).

