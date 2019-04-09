Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Game in Hawaii highlights NFL preseason schedule

April 9, 2019 3:24 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The first NFL exhibition game in Hawaii in 43 years highlights the league’s preseason schedule announced Tuesday.

Dallas will play the Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Aug. 17. The last preseason match there featured the 49ers and Chargers in 1976.

The Raiders, who are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, have two preseason home games, though the one against Green Bay in Week 3 has an “undetermined site.” The Oakland Athletics are scheduled to play that weekend at the stadium the teams share.

Atlanta and Denver face off in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1 to open the preseason.

Among the intriguing matchups, even if most starters won’t play much, are the Saints and Drew Brees taking on his former team, the Chargers, on Aug. 18; the Eagles at the Jaguars, whose new quarterback is Nick Foles; and New England at Tennessee, where former Patriots star linebacker (and occasional pass receiver) Mike Vrabel is head coach.

The final preseason games will be played on Thursday, Aug. 29, or Friday, Aug. 30. The regular season opens Sept. 5 with Green Bay at Chicago to start the league’s 100th season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

