Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia sophomore forward Nicolas Claxton enters NBA draft

April 20, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nicolas Claxton, the 6-foot-11 slender forward who led Georgia in scoring, rebounding and blocks, has declared for the NBA draft.

The sophomore announced his plans Saturday on Twitter and followed up hours later by adding, “To the people doubting me I love it.” Claxton has until May 30 to withdraw from the draft.

Claxton was a bright spot in coach Tom Crean’s first season, averaging 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He shot 46% from the floor but only 28% from 3-point range. He weighs 220 pounds and may need to add bulk to compete near the basket in the NBA.

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.