The Associated Press
 
Georgia Tech center James Banks declares for NBA draft

April 22, 2019 4:40 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech center James Banks is entering the NBA draft.

The school said Monday the 6-foot-9 junior has submitted paperwork for the June 20 draft.

He led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 2.5 blocks a game while averaging 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. He was named to the ACC’s all-defensive team.

He has until May 29 to withdraw his name and remain eligible for his final season at Georgia Tech.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

