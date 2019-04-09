Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Tech hires Nell Fortner to replace MaChelle Joseph

April 9, 2019 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has hired former Auburn and Purdue coach Nell Fortner to replace MaChelle Joseph as coach.

The 60-year-old Fortner, also the former WNBA Indiana Fever coach, coached the 2000 U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal.

Fortner, who also has worked as a TV analyst for ESPN, has been out of coaching since resigning at Auburn, where she worked from 2004-12.

Joseph was fired on March 26 following 16 seasons at Georgia Tech. The school said the firing followed an independent investigation into alleged mistreatment of players and staff, as well as possible NCAA violations. Joseph’s attorney says her client’s firing was retaliation for her complaints about gender equity issues.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Fortner has a 162-117 college record at Purdue (1996-97) and Auburn. Her 2009 Auburn team won the Southeastern Conference championship.

She served as the Fever’s first head coach and general manager from 2000-03 and led the team to its first playoff appearance in 2002.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.