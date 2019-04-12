Giants 1, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|10x—1
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Panik (2), Belt (2). HR_Pillar (3). CS_Duggar (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray L,0-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Dunn
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Musgrave
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Estevez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W,1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Watson H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith S,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
D.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:34. A_29,727 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.