Giants 1, Rockies 0

April 12, 2019 12:36 am
 
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 0 0 0 Duggar rf 4 0 1 0
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0
Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 Posey c 2 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0
Story ss 3 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0
Rynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0
Desmond cf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 1 1 1
Hampson 2b 3 0 2 0 Parra lf 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Solarte ph 1 0 0 0
D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Msgrave p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0
J.Gray p 2 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0
Innetta ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 1 6 1
Colorado 000 000 000—0
San Francisco 000 000 10x—1

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Panik (2), Belt (2). HR_Pillar (3). CS_Duggar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,0-3 6 2-3 5 1 1 3 6
Dunn 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson 0 1 0 0 1 0
Musgrave 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Estevez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Samardzija W,1-0 7 3 0 0 1 7
Watson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

D.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:34. A_29,727 (41,915).

