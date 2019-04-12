Giants 1, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|d-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Desmond cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Iannetta ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.205
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.152
|Parra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|4
|7
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|10x—1
|6
|0
a-popped out for Samardzija in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wolters in the 8th. c-struck out for Dunn in the 8th. d-popped out for Tapia in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Panik (2), Belt (2). HR_Pillar (3), off Gray. RBIs_Pillar (11). CS_Duggar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Gray); San Francisco 6 (Posey, Crawford, Sandoval 3, Pillar). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Francisco 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Wolters, Crawford 2. GIDP_Reynolds.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|102
|4.19
|Dunn
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.91
|Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.75
|Musgrave
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.15
|Estevez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.75
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|90
|1.62
|Watson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.93
|Smith, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.80
Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Musgrave 2-0, Estevez 2-0. WP_Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:34. A_29,727 (41,915).
