Giants 1, Rockies 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 d-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Story ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Desmond cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .140 Hampson 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .152 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Iannetta ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Totals 29 0 3 0 1 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233 Posey c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .205 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .217 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Sandoval 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Pillar cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .152 Parra lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 1 6 1 4 7

Colorado 000 000 000—0 3 0 San Francisco 000 000 10x—1 6 0

a-popped out for Samardzija in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wolters in the 8th. c-struck out for Dunn in the 8th. d-popped out for Tapia in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Panik (2), Belt (2). HR_Pillar (3), off Gray. RBIs_Pillar (11). CS_Duggar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Gray); San Francisco 6 (Posey, Crawford, Sandoval 3, Pillar). RISP_Colorado 0 for 1; San Francisco 0 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wolters, Crawford 2. GIDP_Reynolds.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 0-3 6 2-3 5 1 1 3 6 102 4.19 Dunn 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.91 Johnson 0 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.75 Musgrave 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.15 Estevez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.75 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 1 7 90 1.62 Watson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.93 Smith, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80

Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Musgrave 2-0, Estevez 2-0. WP_Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:34. A_29,727 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.