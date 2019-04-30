Giants 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Bellinger rf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .434 Muncy 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 f-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Barnes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 34 2 9 2 3 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .200 Solarte lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .237 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .234 Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Sandoval 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 b-Longoria ph-3b 2 0 1 3 0 0 .210 Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .206 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Parra rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Austin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Duggar ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Totals 33 3 11 3 5 6

Los Angeles 000 002 000—2 9 0 San Francisco 000 000 30x—3 11 0

a-singled for Samardzija in the 5th. b-flied out for Sandoval in the 6th. c-singled, out at 2nd for Alexander in the 7th. d-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. e-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. f-struck out for Verdugo in the 9th. g-flied out for Kelly in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Muncy (3), Solarte (5), Posey (9), Longoria (6), Duggar (6). RBIs_Bellinger (37), Muncy (17), Longoria 3 (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pederson, Hernandez); San Francisco 5 (Belt, Sandoval, Pillar, Parra, Kratz). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Posey. LIDP_Hernandez. GIDP_Belt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Sandoval).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 5 7 0 0 2 3 73 4.41 Alexander, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.18 Stripling, L, 1-2, H, 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 3.41 Floro, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 8.31 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 5 2 0 0 1 1 79 2.53 Watson 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 14 4.32 Dyson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.38 Moronta, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 1 26 2.08 Smith, S, 7-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.38

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Floro 3-3, Dyson 2-0. WP_Floro.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:14. A_32,212 (41,915).

