The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 3, Dodgers 2

April 30, 2019 1:16 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Turner 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Bellinger rf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .434
Muncy 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
f-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Totals 34 2 9 2 3 4
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .200
Solarte lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .237
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .234
Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Sandoval 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283
b-Longoria ph-3b 2 0 1 3 0 0 .210
Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .206
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Parra rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Austin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Duggar ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Totals 33 3 11 3 5 6
Los Angeles 000 002 000—2 9 0
San Francisco 000 000 30x—3 11 0

a-singled for Samardzija in the 5th. b-flied out for Sandoval in the 6th. c-singled, out at 2nd for Alexander in the 7th. d-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. e-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. f-struck out for Verdugo in the 9th. g-flied out for Kelly in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Muncy (3), Solarte (5), Posey (9), Longoria (6), Duggar (6). RBIs_Bellinger (37), Muncy (17), Longoria 3 (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pederson, Hernandez); San Francisco 5 (Belt, Sandoval, Pillar, Parra, Kratz). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Posey. LIDP_Hernandez. GIDP_Belt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Sandoval).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 5 7 0 0 2 3 73 4.41
Alexander, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.18
Stripling, L, 1-2, H, 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 12 3.41
Floro, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 8.31
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 5 2 0 0 1 1 79 2.53
Watson 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 14 4.32
Dyson, W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.38
Moronta, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 1 26 2.08
Smith, S, 7-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.38

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Floro 3-3, Dyson 2-0. WP_Floro.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:14. A_32,212 (41,915).

