Giants 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.434
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|f-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|3
|4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Solarte lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Kratz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Sandoval 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|b-Longoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.210
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Parra rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Austin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Duggar ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000—2
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|30x—3
|11
|0
a-singled for Samardzija in the 5th. b-flied out for Sandoval in the 6th. c-singled, out at 2nd for Alexander in the 7th. d-grounded out for Dyson in the 7th. e-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. f-struck out for Verdugo in the 9th. g-flied out for Kelly in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Muncy (3), Solarte (5), Posey (9), Longoria (6), Duggar (6). RBIs_Bellinger (37), Muncy (17), Longoria 3 (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pederson, Hernandez); San Francisco 5 (Belt, Sandoval, Pillar, Parra, Kratz). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Posey. LIDP_Hernandez. GIDP_Belt.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Sandoval).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|73
|4.41
|Alexander, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.18
|Stripling, L, 1-2, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.41
|Floro, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|8.31
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|2.53
|Watson
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.32
|Dyson, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.38
|Moronta, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|2.08
|Smith, S, 7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.38
Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0, Floro 3-3, Dyson 2-0. WP_Floro.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:14. A_32,212 (41,915).
