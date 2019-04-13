Giants 3, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hampson 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.154
|Arenado 3b
|7
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Story ss
|8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Desmond cf
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.160
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.133
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Tapia ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Marquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|i-Gray ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|d-Iannetta ph-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.154
|Bettis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Valaika 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Totals
|62
|2
|11
|1
|3
|24
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Panik 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Longoria 3b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Belt 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Crawford ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.241
|Pillar cf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Parra lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Kratz c
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.105
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Posey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|j-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|56
|3
|8
|2
|5
|17
|Colorado
|000
|200
|000
|000
|000
|000—2
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|101
|000
|000
|000
|001—3
|8
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Moronta in the 6th. b-lined out for Shaw in the 7th. c-struck out for Watson in the 8th. d-struck out for Wolters in the 9th. e-singled for Estevez in the 11th. f-grounded out for Melancon in the 11th. g-lined out for Gott in the 13th. h-grounded out for Davis in the 14th. i-grounded out for Musgrave in the 16th. j-struck out for Vincent in the 16th.
E_Longoria (2), Kratz (2). LOB_Colorado 11, San Francisco 7. 2B_Desmond (3), Belt (3), Sandoval (5). 3B_Hampson (1), Belt (1). RBIs_Desmond (5), Panik (2), Kratz (1). SB_Arenado (1), Story (1). CS_Arenado (1), Belt (1). SF_Panik. S_Hampson, Bettis.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Blackmon, Desmond, Fuentes 3, Valaika 2); San Francisco 1 (Crawford). RISP_Colorado 2 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Longoria, Pillar. GIDP_Story, Panik, Longoria.
DP_Colorado 2 (Hampson, Fuentes), (Hampson, Story, Fuentes); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettis
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|75
|8.78
|Dunn, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.50
|Shaw
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.08
|Oh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.60
|Oberg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.35
|Estevez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.68
|Almonte
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|6.23
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Musgrave
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|2.84
|Johnson, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|36
|5.87
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|84
|3.86
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.05
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.17
|Watson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.59
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.50
|Melancon
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0.00
|Gott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.08
|Vincent
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|2.89
|Bergen, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|30
|2.08
Bettis pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 2-1, Shaw 1-0, Davis 1-0. WP_Melancon.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_5:35. A_33,616 (41,915).
