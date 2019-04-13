Listen Live Sports

Giants 3, Rockies 2

April 13, 2019
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 8 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Hampson 2b 6 1 1 0 1 3 .154
Arenado 3b 7 0 2 0 1 1 .263
Story ss 8 1 3 0 0 3 .241
Desmond cf 7 0 2 1 0 2 .160
Fuentes 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .133
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Tapia ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Daza lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Marquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
i-Gray ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
d-Iannetta ph-c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .154
Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valaika 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .118
Totals 62 2 11 1 3 24
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duggar rf 6 1 2 0 1 2 .220
Panik 2b 6 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Longoria 3b 7 0 1 0 0 3 .182
Belt 1b 6 1 2 0 1 1 .231
Crawford ss 6 0 0 0 1 3 .241
Pillar cf 7 0 1 0 0 2 .151
Parra lf 6 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Kratz c 6 0 0 1 1 1 .105
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .316
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Posey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
j-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 56 3 8 2 5 17
Colorado 000 200 000 000 000 000—2 11 0
San Francisco 000 101 000 000 000 001—3 8 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Moronta in the 6th. b-lined out for Shaw in the 7th. c-struck out for Watson in the 8th. d-struck out for Wolters in the 9th. e-singled for Estevez in the 11th. f-grounded out for Melancon in the 11th. g-lined out for Gott in the 13th. h-grounded out for Davis in the 14th. i-grounded out for Musgrave in the 16th. j-struck out for Vincent in the 16th.

E_Longoria (2), Kratz (2). LOB_Colorado 11, San Francisco 7. 2B_Desmond (3), Belt (3), Sandoval (5). 3B_Hampson (1), Belt (1). RBIs_Desmond (5), Panik (2), Kratz (1). SB_Arenado (1), Story (1). CS_Arenado (1), Belt (1). SF_Panik. S_Hampson, Bettis.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Blackmon, Desmond, Fuentes 3, Valaika 2); San Francisco 1 (Crawford). RISP_Colorado 2 for 12; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Pillar. GIDP_Story, Panik, Longoria.

DP_Colorado 2 (Hampson, Fuentes), (Hampson, Story, Fuentes); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bettis 5 6 2 2 2 4 75 8.78
Dunn, BS, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50
Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.08
Oh 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.60
Oberg 2 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.35
Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.68
Almonte 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 22 6.23
Davis 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Musgrave 2 0 0 0 0 3 28 2.84
Johnson, L, 0-1 2 1-3 1 1 1 2 4 36 5.87
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz 5 4 2 2 1 5 84 3.86
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.05
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.17
Watson 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 1.59
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.50
Melancon 2 3 0 0 1 3 30 0.00
Gott 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.08
Vincent 3 1 0 0 0 2 32 2.89
Bergen, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 5 30 2.08

Bettis pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dunn 2-1, Shaw 1-0, Davis 1-0. WP_Melancon.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_5:35. A_33,616 (41,915).

