Giants 4, Blue Jays 0

April 24, 2019 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
San Francisco Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar rf 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0
Parra lf 5 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0
Posey c 4 1 1 1 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 2 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0
Sndoval dh 4 1 1 1 T.Hrnan lf 3 0 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 R.Urena ss 3 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 Hanson rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 28 0 2 0
San Francisco 000 112 000—4
Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Toronto 3. 2B_Posey (7), Belt (5), Longoria (5), Pillar (3). HR_Sandoval (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Pomeranz W,1-2 6 2 0 0 2 5
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott 2 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Buchholz L,0-1 5 6 4 4 0 2
Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Luciano 1 0 0 0 2 0

Buchholz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:41. A_19,652 (53,506).

