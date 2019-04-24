Giants 4, Blue Jays 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .230 Parra lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .203 Posey c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230 Belt 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .222 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Sandoval dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Totals 33 4 7 4 5 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .367 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169 Urena ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Hanson rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Totals 28 0 2 0 2 9

San Francisco 000 112 000—4 7 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 2 0

LOB_San Francisco 7, Toronto 3. 2B_Posey (7), Belt (5), Longoria (5), Pillar (3). HR_Sandoval (2), off Buchholz. RBIs_Posey (6), Belt (11), Longoria (8), Sandoval (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar, Parra, Longoria, Panik 2); Toronto 2 (Smoak, Jansen). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Parra, Panik. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Toronto 1 (Urena, Tellez).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, W, 1-2 6 2 0 0 2 5 87 3.65 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.45 Gott 2 0 0 0 0 3 31 2.08 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz, L, 0-1 5 6 4 4 0 2 70 4.60 Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 28 6.10 Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 9.00 Luciano 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 4.66

Buchholz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:41. A_19,652 (53,506).

