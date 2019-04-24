Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 4, Blue Jays 0

April 24, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duggar rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .230
Parra lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .203
Posey c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .230
Belt 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .222
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Sandoval dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Totals 33 4 7 4 5 3
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .367
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Urena ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Hanson rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 9
San Francisco 000 112 000—4 7 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 2 0

LOB_San Francisco 7, Toronto 3. 2B_Posey (7), Belt (5), Longoria (5), Pillar (3). HR_Sandoval (2), off Buchholz. RBIs_Posey (6), Belt (11), Longoria (8), Sandoval (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar, Parra, Longoria, Panik 2); Toronto 2 (Smoak, Jansen). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Parra, Panik. GIDP_Longoria.

Advertisement

DP_Toronto 1 (Urena, Tellez).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, W, 1-2 6 2 0 0 2 5 87 3.65
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.45
Gott 2 0 0 0 0 3 31 2.08
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buchholz, L, 0-1 5 6 4 4 0 2 70 4.60
Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 28 6.10
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 9.00
Luciano 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 4.66

Buchholz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:41. A_19,652 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.