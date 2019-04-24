Giants 4, Blue Jays 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Parra lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Sandoval dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|5
|3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Smoak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Urena ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Hanson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|112
|000—4
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
LOB_San Francisco 7, Toronto 3. 2B_Posey (7), Belt (5), Longoria (5), Pillar (3). HR_Sandoval (2), off Buchholz. RBIs_Posey (6), Belt (11), Longoria (8), Sandoval (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar, Parra, Longoria, Panik 2); Toronto 2 (Smoak, Jansen). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Parra, Panik. GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Toronto 1 (Urena, Tellez).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, W, 1-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|87
|3.65
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.45
|Gott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.08
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|70
|4.60
|Mayza
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|6.10
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|9.00
|Luciano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|4.66
Buchholz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:41. A_19,652 (53,506).
