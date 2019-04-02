Giants 4, Dodgers 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .250 Belt 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .200 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Joe lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Solarte ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parra rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Pomeranz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .429 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reed lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 36 4 9 4 0 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .375 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 b-Muncy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .125 Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .458 Taylor lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .154 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .455 Urias p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Verdugo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .444 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .438 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 7 2 2 8

San Francisco 000 001 300—4 9 0 Los Angeles 000 020 000—2 7 1

a-homered for Urias in the 5th. b-flied out for Freese in the 6th. c-singled for Joe in the 7th. d-singled for Gott in the 7th. e-flied out for Floro in the 7th.

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Duggar (2), Belt (1), Crawford (2), Panik (1). HR_Belt (1), off Kelly; Taylor (1), off Pomeranz; Verdugo (1), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Belt 3 (3), Sandoval (2), Taylor (1), Verdugo (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Belt, Longoria, Joe). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Parra, Panik 2. GIDP_Turner, Barnes.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz 5 6 2 2 1 6 90 3.60 Gott, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.38 Melancon, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Watson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Smith, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urias 5 3 0 0 0 7 77 0.00 Kelly, L, 0-1, BS, 2-2 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 2 37 18.00 Alexander 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Baez 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 9.82

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Floro 1-0. HBP_Urias (Panik).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:59. A_40,477 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.