Giants 4, Dodgers 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Joe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Solarte ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Pomeranz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reed lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|b-Muncy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.458
|Taylor lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Urias p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Verdugo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|300—4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|000—2
|7
|1
a-homered for Urias in the 5th. b-flied out for Freese in the 6th. c-singled for Joe in the 7th. d-singled for Gott in the 7th. e-flied out for Floro in the 7th.
E_Bellinger (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Duggar (2), Belt (1), Crawford (2), Panik (1). HR_Belt (1), off Kelly; Taylor (1), off Pomeranz; Verdugo (1), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Belt 3 (3), Sandoval (2), Taylor (1), Verdugo (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Belt, Longoria, Joe). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Parra, Panik 2. GIDP_Turner, Barnes.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|90
|3.60
|Gott, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Melancon, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Watson, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Smith, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urias
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|77
|0.00
|Kelly, L, 0-1, BS, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|37
|18.00
|Alexander
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Baez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|9.82
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Floro 1-0. HBP_Urias (Panik).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:59. A_40,477 (56,000).
