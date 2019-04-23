Listen Live Sports

Giants 7, Blue Jays 6

April 23, 2019 10:38 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duggar rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Parra lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .215
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221
Sandoval dh 4 2 3 1 0 0 .344
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .210
Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .195
Panik 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .197
Totals 37 7 10 7 0 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .385
Urena ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .345
Grichuk rf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .225
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300
Tellez dh 4 2 2 4 0 1 .259
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
McKinney lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247
Brito cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .074
a-Hernandez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .172
b-Galvis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Totals 36 6 9 6 2 9
San Francisco 030 011 020—7 10 0
Toronto 010 001 040—6 9 1

a-flied out for Brito in the 8th. b-struck out for Maile in the 9th.

E_Smoak (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (3), Tellez (2). 3B_Brito (1). HR_Panik (1), off Thornton; Longoria (3), off Pannone; Belt (5), off Pannone; Sandoval (1), off Hudson; Sogard (1), off Samardzija; Tellez (5), off Watson. RBIs_Belt (10), Longoria (7), Sandoval (4), Pillar (15), Panik 3 (6), Sogard (6), Tellez 4 (15), Brito (2). CS_Parra (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Longoria); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Drury, Maile). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Posey, Grichuk, Tellez.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 2-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 85 3.00
Melancon, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Dyson, H, 3 1 2 3 3 1 1 15 4.38
Watson, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.25
Smith, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.04
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton, L, 0-3 5 6 4 4 0 5 83 5.79
Pannone 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 42 4.20
Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 5.06
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.27

Dyson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 2-0, Watson 3-3. WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Lassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:06. A_20,384 (53,506).

