Giants 7, Blue Jays 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Sandoval dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|0
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.385
|Urena ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Tellez dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.259
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|McKinney lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Brito cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.074
|a-Hernandez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|b-Galvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|030
|011
|020—7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|010
|001
|040—6
|9
|1
a-flied out for Brito in the 8th. b-struck out for Maile in the 9th.
E_Smoak (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (3), Tellez (2). 3B_Brito (1). HR_Panik (1), off Thornton; Longoria (3), off Pannone; Belt (5), off Pannone; Sandoval (1), off Hudson; Sogard (1), off Samardzija; Tellez (5), off Watson. RBIs_Belt (10), Longoria (7), Sandoval (4), Pillar (15), Panik 3 (6), Sogard (6), Tellez 4 (15), Brito (2). CS_Parra (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Longoria); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Drury, Maile). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Posey, Grichuk, Tellez.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|85
|3.00
|Melancon, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Dyson, H, 3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|4.38
|Watson, H, 7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.25
|Smith, S, 6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.04
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, L, 0-3
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|83
|5.79
|Pannone
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|42
|4.20
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|5.06
|Mayza
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.27
Dyson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 2-0, Watson 3-3. WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Lassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:06. A_20,384 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.