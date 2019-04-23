Giants 7, Blue Jays 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Parra lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .215 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221 Sandoval dh 4 2 3 1 0 0 .344 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .210 Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .195 Panik 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .197 Totals 37 7 10 7 0 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .385 Urena ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .345 Grichuk rf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .225 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300 Tellez dh 4 2 2 4 0 1 .259 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 McKinney lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Brito cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .074 a-Hernandez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .172 b-Galvis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Totals 36 6 9 6 2 9

San Francisco 030 011 020—7 10 0 Toronto 010 001 040—6 9 1

a-flied out for Brito in the 8th. b-struck out for Maile in the 9th.

E_Smoak (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Panik (3), Tellez (2). 3B_Brito (1). HR_Panik (1), off Thornton; Longoria (3), off Pannone; Belt (5), off Pannone; Sandoval (1), off Hudson; Sogard (1), off Samardzija; Tellez (5), off Watson. RBIs_Belt (10), Longoria (7), Sandoval (4), Pillar (15), Panik 3 (6), Sogard (6), Tellez 4 (15), Brito (2). CS_Parra (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Longoria); Toronto 3 (Smoak, Drury, Maile). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 5; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Posey, Grichuk, Tellez.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 2-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 4 85 3.00 Melancon, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Dyson, H, 3 1 2 3 3 1 1 15 4.38 Watson, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.25 Smith, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.04 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, L, 0-3 5 6 4 4 0 5 83 5.79 Pannone 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 42 4.20 Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 5.06 Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.27

Dyson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 2-0, Watson 3-3. WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Lassogna; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:06. A_20,384 (53,506).

