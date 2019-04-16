Listen Live Sports

Giants 7, Nationals 3

April 16, 2019 10:46 pm
 
San Francisco Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Duggar rf 5 1 2 2 Eaton rf 5 1 2 0
Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0
Posey c 5 0 0 0 Kndrick ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1
B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0
Pillar cf 3 1 2 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Parra lf 4 2 2 1 Difo ss 4 1 2 0
D.Rdrig p 2 0 0 0 Strsbrg p 2 0 1 1
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 A.Wllms p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 1 1 1
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0
Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 33 3 8 3
San Francisco 000 031 210—7
Washington 010 000 200—3

E_Grace (2). DP_Washington 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Washington 8. 2B_Pillar (2), Parra (3), Eaton (3), Difo (1), Strasburg (1). HR_Duggar (2), Belt (4), Longoria (2), M.Adams (1). SB_Pillar (3). CS_B.Dozier (1), V.Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodriguez W,2-2 5 5 1 1 3 6
Moronta H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Dyson 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Watson H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Strasburg L,1-1 6 6 4 4 0 8
Williams 0 1 2 2 1 0
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal 1 1 1 1 1 2
Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 0

A.Williams pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Rosenthal (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:16. A_22,334 (41,313).

