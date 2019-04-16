Giants 7, Nationals 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Posey c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.180
|Parra lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Rodriguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Solarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|2
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.152
|c-Kendrick ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.471
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.397
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Difo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adams ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Taylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|031
|210—7
|10
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|200—3
|8
|1
a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-homered for Grace in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-popped out for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Sipp in the 9th.
E_Grace (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Washington 8. 2B_Pillar (2), Parra (3), Eaton (3), Difo (1), Strasburg (1). HR_Longoria (2), off Strasburg; Duggar (2), off Strasburg; Belt (4), off Strasburg; Adams (1), off Dyson. RBIs_Duggar 2 (8), Panik (3), Belt (9), Longoria (4), Pillar (14), Parra (4), Rendon (18), Strasburg (1), Adams (5). SB_Pillar (3). CS_Dozier (1), Robles (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Solarte); Washington 2 (Eaton, Zimmerman). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.
GIDP_Posey.
DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 2-2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|98
|3.63
|Moronta, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.12
|Dyson
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|13
|2.89
|Watson, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.50
|Melancon
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.35
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, L, 1-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|97
|5.56
|Williams
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|8.53
|Rosenthal
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|40.50
|Sipp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|13.50
Williams pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Smith 1-0, Grace 1-1. HBP_Rosenthal (Belt).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:16. A_22,334 (41,313).
