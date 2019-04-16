Giants 7, Nationals 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .236 Panik 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .208 Posey c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Belt 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .237 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Pillar cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .180 Parra lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .212 Rodriguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Solarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 7 10 7 2 11

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .308 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .152 c-Kendrick ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .471 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .397 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Difo ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .214 Strasburg p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .143 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Adams ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Taylor ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Totals 33 3 8 3 5 10

San Francisco 000 031 210—7 10 0 Washington 010 000 200—3 8 1

a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-homered for Grace in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-popped out for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Sipp in the 9th.

E_Grace (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Washington 8. 2B_Pillar (2), Parra (3), Eaton (3), Difo (1), Strasburg (1). HR_Longoria (2), off Strasburg; Duggar (2), off Strasburg; Belt (4), off Strasburg; Adams (1), off Dyson. RBIs_Duggar 2 (8), Panik (3), Belt (9), Longoria (4), Pillar (14), Parra (4), Rendon (18), Strasburg (1), Adams (5). SB_Pillar (3). CS_Dozier (1), Robles (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Solarte); Washington 2 (Eaton, Zimmerman). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.

GIDP_Posey.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 2-2 5 5 1 1 3 6 98 3.63 Moronta, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.12 Dyson 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 13 2.89 Watson, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.50 Melancon 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.35 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, L, 1-1 6 6 4 4 0 8 97 5.56 Williams 0 1 2 2 1 0 11 0.00 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 8.53 Rosenthal 1 1 1 1 1 2 27 40.50 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 13.50

Williams pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Smith 1-0, Grace 1-1. HBP_Rosenthal (Belt).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:16. A_22,334 (41,313).

