Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants acquire outfielder, first baseman Austin from Twins

April 8, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin has been traded to the San Francisco Giants from the Minnesota Twins for minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler.

The 27-year-old Austin played in two games for the Twins after making the team out of spring training. He will be added to the 25-man roster. San Francisco announced Monday it has designated infielder/outfielder Connor Joe for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster.

Austin, acquired by the Twins from the New York Yankees last year for pitcher Lance Lynn, played in a career-high 69 games last season and had several other career bests: 10 home runs and 17 RBIs with 10 doubles. But the Twins claimed first baseman C.J. Cron off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays during the offseason, lessening Austin’s value.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.