Giants score in first inning for 1st time this season

April 26, 2019 11:14 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants scored to end the second-longest, first-inning scoring drought at the start of a season in major league history.

Buster Posey’s one-out sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees’ James Paxton drove in Tyler Austin, who had singled and took third on Brandon Belt’s double Friday night. San Francisco had not scored in the first inning of its first 25 games.

The major league record of 28 games at the start of a season was set by the 1948 Chicago White Sox.

San Francisco entered hitting .089 (7 for 79) in the first inning with three walks and 22 strikeouts.

