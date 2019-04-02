Listen Live Sports

Gladbach decides on coaching change for next season

April 2, 2019 9:46 am
 
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach says it will replace Dieter Hecking as coach after the season.

The club has not yet named a successor.

Gladbach has only one win from its last seven Bundesliga games and dropped out of the top four for the first time since September after a 3-1 loss at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

Only the top four qualify for the Champions League.

Hecking, praised for the team’s performances earlier in the season when it won its first nine games at home, was under increasing pressure, especially after a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich last month.

Gladbach next faces a visit from in-form Werder Bremen on Sunday.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

