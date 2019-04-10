Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gladbach turns to Marco Rose as coach for next season

April 10, 2019 8:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach will appoint current Salzburg coach Marco Rose as a replacement for Dieter Hecking at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga club, which announced on April 2 that it would not extend Hecking’s contract, says the 42-year-old Rose will take over for the 2019-20 season. The club did not reveal the length of the contract.

Rose, a former Mainz defender, was reportedly also a target for Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Schalke. He led Salzburg to the Austrian title last season.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says “Rose delivered outstanding work in Salzburg in the last six years and we’re delighted that he’ll be with us in the coming season.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Gladbach is currently four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for the last Champions League place. It has only one win from its past eight league games.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.