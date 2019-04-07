Golden Knights-Kings Sums

Vegas 0 2 0—2 Los Angeles 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 15, 12:14. 2, Los Angeles, Carter 13 (Clifford), 15:00. Penalties_Brown, LA, (hooking), 15:41; Holden, VGK, (tripping), 18:36.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Roy 2 (Iafallo, Brown), 10:35. 4, Vegas, Pirri 12 (Engelland, Eakin), 10:51. 5, Vegas, Zykov 2 (Schuldt, Marchessault), 13:09. Penalties_Phaneuf, LA, (slashing), 19:04.

Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Kopitar 22 (Brown, Grundstrom), 8:52 (pp). 7, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 16 (Kopitar), 19:05. Penalties_Engelland, VGK, (hooking), 7:27; Pacioretty, VGK, (interference), 14:12.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-11-13_31. Los Angeles 15-3-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 35-21-5 (31 shots-27 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 16-23-7 (31-29).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Bevan Mills.

