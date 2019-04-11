Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

April 11, 2019 1:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 0 1 1—2
San Jose 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 1 (Burns), 14:42 (pp).

Second Period_2, San Jose, Burns 1 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 6:59. 3, San Jose, Vlasic 1 (Kane, Thornton), 7:44. 4, Vegas, Stone 1 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 8:32. 5, San Jose, Kane 1 (Nyquist, E.Karlsson), 19:42.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Stone 2 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 15:26 (pp). 7, San Jose, Hertl 1 (Couture, Vlasic), 18:11.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-5-16_26. San Jose 8-14-11_33.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 0-1 (32 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 1-0 (26-24).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:39.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.