Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

April 19, 2019 12:38 am
 
Vegas 1 0 1—2
San Jose 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 3 (Nyquist, E.Karlsson), 1:16. 2, San Jose, Couture 3 (Meier, E.Karlsson), 11:00. 3, Vegas, Smith 1 (Miller, W.Karlsson), 19:30 (pp).

Second Period_4, San Jose, Goodrow 1 (Braun, Ryan), 12:22.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Marchessault 2 (W.Karlsson, Miller), 11:36 (pp). 6, San Jose, Hertl 4 (Thornton, Pavelski), 14:45 (pp). 7, San Jose, Pavelski 2 (Kane), 18:14.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-6-14_32. San Jose 6-14-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 3-2 (28 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Jones 2-2 (32-30).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:22.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

