Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

Vegas 1 1 2 0—4 San Jose 0 0 4 1—5

First Period_1, Vegas, W.Karlsson 2 (Marchessault, Smith), 10:10.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Eakin 2 (Theodore, McNabb), 10:00.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 5 (Stone), 3:36. 4, San Jose, Couture 5 (Hertl, Labanc), 9:20 (pp). 5, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Labanc, E.Karlsson), 10:09 (pp). 6, San Jose, Couture 6 (Burns, Labanc), 12:53 (pp). 7, San Jose, Labanc 2 (Meier), 13:21 (pp). 8, Vegas, Marchessault 4 (Smith, Stone), 19:13.

Overtime_9, San Jose, Goodrow 2 (Sorensen, E.Karlsson), 18:19.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 4-10-15-9_38. San Jose 11-9-14-14_48.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; San Jose 4 of 9.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 3-4 (48 shots-43 saves). San Jose, Jones 4-2 (38-34).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_3:12.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

