Golden Knights-Sharks Sums

Vegas 0 1 1—2 San Jose 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Pavelski 1 (Burns), 14:42 (pp). Penalties_Bellemare, VGK, (tripping), 13:35.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Burns 1 (Hertl, E.Karlsson), 6:59. 3, San Jose, Vlasic 1 (Kane, Thornton), 7:44. 4, Vegas, Stone 1 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 8:32. 5, San Jose, Kane 1 (Nyquist, E.Karlsson), 19:42. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (tripping), 0:20; Marchessault, VGK, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:02; Dillon, SJ, (roughing), 5:02; Engelland, VGK, (hooking), 5:48; Pavelski, SJ, (tripping), 6:25; Carrier, VGK, (tripping), 8:55.

Third Period_6, Vegas, Stone 2 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 15:26 (pp). 7, San Jose, Hertl 1 (Couture, Vlasic), 18:11. Penalties_Holden, VGK, (slashing), 1:33; Stastny, VGK, (roughing), 5:31; Haley, SJ, (roughing), 5:31; McNabb, VGK, (cross checking), 9:05; Goodrow, SJ, (slashing), 11:44; Labanc, SJ, (hooking), 15:11; Nosek, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:31; Reaves, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:31; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:31.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 5-5-16_26. San Jose 8-14-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 0-1 (32 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 1-0 (26-24).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:39.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Steve Miller.

