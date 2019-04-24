Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Sharks Sums

April 24, 2019 1:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 1 1 2 0—4
San Jose 0 0 4 1—5

First Period_1, Vegas, W.Karlsson 2 (Marchessault, Smith), 10:10. Penalties_Miller, VGK, (hooking), 1:56; McNabb, VGK, (cross checking), 4:15; E.Karlsson, SJ, (tripping), 12:36; Tuch, VGK, (interference), 13:26.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Eakin 2 (Theodore, McNabb), 10:00. Penalties_Reaves, VGK, (tripping), 6:22.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 5 (Stone), 3:36. 4, San Jose, Couture 5 (Hertl, Labanc), 9:20 (pp). 5, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Labanc, E.Karlsson), 10:09 (pp). 6, San Jose, Couture 6 (Burns, Labanc), 12:53 (pp). 7, San Jose, Labanc 2 (Meier), 13:21 (pp). 8, Vegas, Marchessault 4 (Smith, Stone), 19:13. Penalties_Eakin, VGK, served by Reaves, Major (cross checking), 9:13; Eakin, VGK, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:13; Labanc, SJ, (hooking), 16:19.

Overtime_9, San Jose, Goodrow 2 (Sorensen, E.Karlsson), 18:19. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Vegas 4-10-15-9_38. San Jose 11-9-14-14_48.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; San Jose 4 of 9.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 3-4 (48 shots-43 saves). San Jose, Jones 4-2 (38-34).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_3:12.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.