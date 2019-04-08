Golden State clinches 1 seed in West, East field nearly done

A look at where things stand in the NBA playoff picture, with three days remaining in the regular season:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Finally, a lot of clarity.

On Sunday, two of the remaining three spots got grabbed. Three more seeds were locked in, as was the first official matchup for when the playoffs start this weekend.

Orlando, in for the first time since 2012.

Brooklyn, in for the first time since 2015.

Detroit, not in yet. Charlotte, still with a chance. Miami, down to the slimmest chance imaginable.

Milwaukee was already the No. 1 seed, Toronto was the No. 2 seed — and now, a whole lot more is known after a very long, very hectic Sunday. Philadelphia will be the No. 3 seed for the second straight year. Boston is the No. 4 seed and will open against No. 5 Indiana, in the first matchup that is locked into place.

Detroit is in the driver’s seat for the last spot. Charlotte improved its chances after beating the Pistons on Sunday. Miami also has life, though needs a whole lot of things to break its way and no longer controls its own destiny after an overtime loss in Toronto. The Heat need to win both of their remaining games and get a ton of help.

Brooklyn clinched by winning in Indiana and sweeping a road-road back-to-back that started Saturday in Milwaukee. Orlando went into Boston and prevailed, winning its way in and clinching the Southeast Division title for good measure. Steve Clifford’s first season as coach of the Magic is now, officially, a banner one.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The road to the Western Conference title now goes through Oracle Arena.

Golden State, the two-time defending NBA champions, wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the West playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in what might turn out to be a first-round pairing.

The Clippers fell from sixth place to eighth place, getting leaped by both Oklahoma City and San Antonio. The Thunder and Spurs both won on Sunday and are now sixth and seventh, respectively.

Denver’s gap over Houston was sliced to a half-game; the Nuggets rested three stars and lost in Portland, while the Rockets made an NBA-record 27 3-pointers and rolled past Phoenix. The win over the Nuggets kept the Blazers in fourth out West.

Utah’s seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers, and home-court for Round 1 might be out of realistic reach now for the Jazz — though, mathematically, it’s still possible.

MONDAY’S GAMES

None on Monday. In most years, the NBA typically has an off day to coincide with the NCAA men’s championship game.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Charlotte at Cleveland: Hornets look to keep hope alive against the Cavaliers, who have dropped nine straight games.

Memphis at Detroit: The easiest path for the Pistons to the playoffs is this: beat the Grizzlies, then beat the Knicks.

Philadelphia at Miami: Meaningless for 76ers, and very possibly the final time Dwyane Wade will play basketball in Miami.

Toronto at Minnesota: The only meaning here is a win would give the Raptors home-court should they reach the NBA Finals.

Golden State at New Orleans: Similar to the Raptors, the only meaning is Warriors still can get the No. 2 overall seed.

Denver at Utah: The Jazz need one more win to be certain of finishing fifth, which is likely where they’ll end up anyway.

Houston at Oklahoma City: The Thunder still have a sliver of a chance to get to the No. 5 spot, or could fall to No. 8.

Portland at L.A. Lakers: Blazers need one more win to clinch home-court in the first round, in the season-finale for L.A.

Games with no playoff implications: Boston at Washington, New York at Chicago, Phoenix at Dallas.

NOTE OF THE DAY

If Utah (49-31) wins either of its final two games, it would give the Western Conference five 50-win teams this season. And that would mark the 32nd time since 2000 that a 50-win team will open the playoffs on the road — with all 32 of those teams having hailed from the West. The last 50-win team in the East to start the playoffs on the road was the 1998 Atlanta Hawks.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Everybody worked hard all season long. And we have more to go.” — Orlando forward Aaron Gordon, who is going to the playoffs for the first time.

