Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

ANA INSPIRATION

Site: Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Course: Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament). Yardage: 6,763. Par: 72.

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Pernilla Lindberg.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic.

Notes: This is the first of five majors on the LPGA Tour. … Pernilla Lindberg won last year by outlasting Inbee Park in a playoff that lasted eight holes and stretched into Monday. … Lindberg became the first European to win the ANA Inspiration since fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam in 2005. … This was designated a major as the Nabisco Dinah Shore in 1983, when Amy Alcott won. Five years later, Alcott won and began the tradition of the leap into “Poppie’s Pond” that fronts the 18th green at Mission Hills. … Nasa Hataoka became the seventh winner in seven events on the LPGA Tour schedule. This is the third straight season there were no multiple winners on the LPGA Tour heading into the first major of the year. … Alcott, Betsy King and Sorenstam are three-time winners of the major. … The ANA Inspiration has gone to a playoff three of the last four years. … This is the 20-year anniversary of Dottie Pepper setting the tournament record at 269.

Next tournament: LOTTE Championship on April 17-20.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR

VALERO TEXAS OPEN

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks). Yardage: 7,435. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,350,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. (NBC): Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Andrew Landry.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Kevin Kisner won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Graeme McDowell won the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship.

Notes: Jordan Spieth is among 15 players in the field who are in the Masters next week. … The winner is invited to the Masters if not already eligible. … The week before the Masters previously was the Houston Open until it was moved to the fall. … McDowell, who gets a two-year exemption with his win in the Dominican Republic, previously accepted a sponsor’s exemption to the Texas Open. … Two of the semifinalists from the Match Play field are in San Antonio — Matt Kuchar, Lucas Bjerregaard. … The tournament has been held at the TPC San Antonio since 2010. It dates to 1922 at Brackenridge Park. … The Texas Open has gone 10 years since its last playoff. … The last four years has seen a player win the week before the Masters to get in the first major of the year.

Next week: The Masters.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Stephen Gallacher won the Hero Indian Open and Kevin Kisner won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Next week: The Masters.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Kevin Sutherland won the Rapiscan Systems Classic

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Classic on April 19-21.

Charles Schwab Cup leader:

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last week: Dan McCarthy won the Savannah Golf Championship.

Next tournament: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship on April 18-21.

Points leader: Rafael Campos.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

Augusta National: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Champions Retreat (Wednesday-Thursday) and Augusta National (Saturday), Augusta, Ga. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.masters.com

Symetra Tour: Windsor Golf Classic, Windsor GC, Windsor, Calif. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com

Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour and Staysure Tour: Jordan Mixed Open, Ayla GC, Aqaba, Jordan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour and www.ladieseuropeantour.com and www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

Asian Tour: Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open, Kurmitola GC, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.asiantour.com

Sunshine Tour: Zanaco Masters, Lusaka GC, Lusaka, Zambia. Defending champion: J.J. Senekal. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship, Yalong Bay GC, Sanya, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Korea LPGA: Lotte Rent-a-Car Women’s Open, Sky Hill GC, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji Hyun Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi, Ibaraki GC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Sun-ju Ahn. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

