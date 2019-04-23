Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

ZURICH CLASSIC

Site: Avondale, La.

Course: TPC Louisiana. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,051,200 per player.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: C.T. Pan on the RBC Heritage.

Notes: The only team event on the PGA Tour features fourballs on Thursday and Saturday, foursomes on Friday and Sunday. … International captain Ernie Els has encouraged as many potential Presidents Cup players to compete. Among those in the field as teams are Adam Scott and Jason Day, Branden Grace and Justin Harding, Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer, and Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma. … The winners get into the Tournament of Champions on Maui, but it doesn’t qualify them for the Masters. … There are no world ranking points available. … Brooks Koepka is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3. He is playing again with his brother, Chase, who plays in Europe. … Davis Love III is playing with his son, Dru. … Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed are a team for the second straight year.

Next week: Wells Fargo Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA OPEN

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Wilshire CC. Yardage: 6,450. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Moriya Jutanugarn.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Brooke Henderson won the Lotte Championship.

Notes: Nasa Hataoka at No. 5 is the only player from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking who is not playing at Wilshire. … Jin Young Ko has finished out of the top 20 just once in seven starts this year. … Ko is the only player with multiple victories (Founders Cup, ANA Inspiration) on the LPGA Tour this year. … Ariya Jutanugarn is coming off a tie for third last week in Hawaii, her best finish this year. … Moriya Jutanugarn’s victory in Los Angeles last year made her and Ariya Jutanugarn only the second set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour, joining Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam. Since then, Jessica and Nelly Korda have added to the list of sister winners. … Nelly Korda leads the LPGA Tour with 137 birdies in seven tournaments, an average of 19.6 birdies per event.

Next week: LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BASS PRO SHOPS LEGENDS OF GOLF AT BIG CEDAR LODGE

Site: Ridgedale, Mo.

Course: Top of the Rock Par 3 (Yardage: 2,840. Par: 27) and Ozarks National (Yardage: 7,036. Par: 71).

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $171,000 each.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champions: Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Notes: The first two days will feature half the field playing at Ozarks National and half playing two nine-hole rounds at the Top of the Rock. On Sunday, everyone will be at Top of the Rock to play two nine-hole rounds. … Teams include a pair of brothers, Bart and Brad Bryant. … Bernhard Langer is taking off this week. … Other teams include the Spanish duo of Jose Maria Olazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Oak Tree duo of Scott Verplank and Bob Tway, former Florida Southern teammates Lee Janzen and Rocco Mediate, and former Masters champions Ian Woosnam and Sandy Lyle.

Next week: Insperity Invitational.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

TROPHEE HASSAN II

Site: Rabat, Morocco.

Course: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Yardage: 7,632. Par: 72.

Purse: 2.5 million euros. Winner’s share: 417,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Alexander Levy.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Last tournament: Tiger Woods won the Masters.

Notes: Tom Lewis at No. 65 has the best world ranking of anyone in the field. … Edoardo Molinari, who won the tournament two years ago, is among nine former Ryder Cup players in the field. That includes Robert Karlsson, Soren Kjeldsen, Chris Wood and Stephen Gallacher. … The tournament joined the European Tour schedule in 2010. There has not been any repeat winners since then. … The nine winners of the Trophee Hassan II have come from nine countries — France, Italy, South Korea, Scotland, Spain, Germany, Northern Ireland, England and Wales. … Americans have won eight of the 18 events on the European Tour schedule, including the Masters (Tiger Woods) and two World Golf Championships (Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner).

Next week: Volvo China Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

DORMIE NETWORK CLASSIC

Site: San Antonio.

Course: Briggs Ranch GC. Yardage: 7,247. Par: 72.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Tyler McCumber.

Last week: Lanto Griffin won the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship.

Next week: Nashville Golf Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

Royal & Ancient: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, The Royal Golf Club, Hokota, Japan. Defending champion: Atthaya Thitikul. Online: www.randa.org

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball, Timuquana CC, Jacksonville, Fla. Defending champions: Katrina Prendergast and Ellen Secore. Online: www.usga.org

Challenge Tour: Turkish Airlines Challenge, Samsun GC, Samsun, Turkey. Defending champion: Joachim Hansen. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro, Cordoba GC, Cordoba, Argentina. Defending champion: Cristobal Del Solar. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Symetra Tour: Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Ark. Defending champion: Hyemin Kim. Online: www.symetratour.com

Ladies European Tour: Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue), Rabat, Morocco. Defending champion: Jenny Haglund. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Korean LPGA: KLPGA Championship, Lakewood CC, Yangju, South Korea. Defending champion: Ha Na Jang. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Fujisankei Ladies Classic, Kawan Hotel GC (Fuji), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Saki Nagamine. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

