Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Charlotte, N.C.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,554. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Jason Day.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm won the Zurich Classic.

Notes: Tiger Woods chose not to play, meaning he will have a month off since his Masters victory until the PGA Championship in two weeks. … Justin Rose (No. 2), Rory McIlroy (No. 4) and Rickie Fowler (No. 10) give Wells Fargo three of the top 10 players in the world ranking. … McIlroy is a two-time winner, earning his first PGA Tour title in 2010. … Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, had to withdraw with a wrist injury. … Quail Hollow will host the Presidents Cup in 2021. … Latin American Amateur champion Alvaro Ortiz is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. This will be the first time he plays a PGA Tour event with his brother, Carlos Ortiz. … Phil Mickelson has played the tournament every year since 2004.

Next week: AT&T Byron Nelson.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

LPGA MEDIHEAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Daly City, Calif.

Course: Lake Merced GC. Yardage: 6,507. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lydia Ko.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Minjee Lee won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Notes: Lee moved up to a No. 2 ranking with her victory in Los Angeles. … Lee has had sub-70 rounds 43% of the time since her rookie year in 2015. … Lydia Ko has won three times at Lake Merced. She won in 2014 and 2015 when it was the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic, and last year. … Lake Merced host the U.S. Junior Girls in 2012. Minjee Lee beat Ariya Jutanugarn in the semifinals and Alison Lee in the championship match. Alison Lee defeated Ko in the semifinals. All four players are in the field this week. … Morgan Pressel tied for third last week, her best finish since she was a runner-up in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in 2016. … Jin Young Ko, who is taking the week off, leads the LPGA Tour in scoring average, birdies and greens in regulation. … Lake Merced is part of a group of golf courses within a bike ride of each other that includes Olympic Club, Harding Park and San Francisco Golf Club.

Next tournament: Pure Silk Championship on May 23-26.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

Site: The Woodlands, Texas.

Course: The Woodlands CC. Yardage: 7,018. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr. won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Notes: Scott Hoch at 63 gets credit as the oldest player to win a PGA Tour Champions event. … Hoch earned $171,000, his largest paycheck since he was a runner-up in the 2004 Houston Open. … Tom Watson and Tom Kite are among eight World Golf Hall of Fame members in the field. … Bernhard Langer won the Insperity Invitational last year to become only the fourth player to win the same Champions tournament four times or more. … Kirk Triplett is No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings after his victory in the Hoag Classic and runner-up finish last week in the Legends of Golf. … Jeff Maggert has been runner-up twice at The Woodlands, his hometown event.

Next week: Regions Tradition.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

EUROPEAN TOUR AND ASIAN TOUR

VOLVO CHINA OPEN

Site: Shenzhen, China.

Course: Genzon GC. Yardage: 7,145. Par: 72.

Purse: 20 million yuan. Winner’s share: 3.33 million yuan.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., 2:30-5:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Alexander Bjork.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Last week: Jorge Campillo won the Trophee Hassan II.

Notes: The tournament began in 1995 and has been part of the European Tour schedule since 2005. … Four Chinese players have won their national Open — Jun Cheng, Wu Ashun, Li Haotong and Zhang Lian-wei. … Alexander Levy won in 2014, the last time the China Open was held at Genzon Golf Club. … The winner of the China Open receives a yellow jacket. … Li at No. 39 is the only player from the top 50 in the field. … Past champions include Paul Casey (2006), former PGA champion Y.E. Yang (2010) and Branden Grace (2012). … Starting next week, the European Tour will be in Europe (except for the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and a World Golf Championship) until November when the Race to Dubai heads for a conclusion. … Jorge Campillo moved to No. 6 in the Race to Dubai with his victory last week in Morocco.

Next week: British Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.asiantour.com

WEB.COM TOUR

NASHVILLE GOLF OPEN

Site: Nashville, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club. Yardage: 7,563. Par: 72.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Cameron Davis.

Points leader: Xingjun Zhang.

Last week: Xinjun Zhang won the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch.

Next week: KC Golf Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

OTHER TOURS

PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship, Belfair GC, Bluffton, S.C. Defending champion: Ryan Vermeer. Online: www.pga.com.

Japan Golf Tour: The Crowns, Nagoya GC (Wago Course), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Y.E. Yang. Online: www.jgto.org

Asian Tour: GS Caltex Maekyung Open, Namseoul CC, Seoul, South Korea. Defending champion: Sang Hyun Park. Online: www.asiantour.com

Sunshine Tour: Investec Royal Swazi Open, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: Justin Harding. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Puerto Plata Open, Playa Dorada GC, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Defending champion: Andres Gallegos. Online: www.pgatour.tour/la/en

Challenge Tour: Challenge de Espana, Izki Golf, Urturi, Spain. Defending champion: Oscar Lengden. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Ladies European Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Emirates GC (Faldo), Dubai, UAE. Defending champion: Angel Yin. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Korean LPGA: KyoChon Honey Ladies Open, Ferrum GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Hae Rym Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Panasonic Open Ladies Golf, Hamano GC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

