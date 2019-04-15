Listen Live Sports

Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura declares for NBA draft

April 15, 2019 2:45 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga star forward Rui Hachimura has declared for the NBA draft.

The junior said Monday he will hire an agent as he pursues a professional career.

The 6-foot-8 native of Japan led Gonzaga in scoring this season with 19.7 points per game while shooting 59% from the field. He was also named the West Coast Conference player of the year.

During three years at Gonzaga, Hachimura was part of three trips to the Sweet 16, two Elite Eights, and an appearance in the national championship game.

Gonzaga finished with a 33-4 record this season and advanced to the Elite Eight.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

