Grizzlies-Clippers, Box

MEMPHIS (96)

Holiday 3-10 2-2 9, Caboclo 3-6 0-0 8, Valanciunas 2-8 5-6 9, Wright 6-12 6-10 20, Dorsey 6-12 0-0 14, Washburn 3-6 0-0 6, Parsons 5-11 6-6 17, Rabb 1-2 1-1 3, Carter 1-7 4-4 6, Watanabe 0-4 0-0 0, Hannahs 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 32-85 24-29 96.

L.A. CLIPPERS (113)

Beverley 1-4 0-0 3, Gallinari 6-11 14-16 27, Zubac 6-7 1-2 13, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6 2-2 6, Shamet 1-9 0-0 3, Harrell 5-9 10-11 20, Chandler 1-3 1-1 3, Green 5-8 2-2 15, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 6-12 4-4 17, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-75 34-38 113.

Memphis 19 27 22 28— 96 L.A. Clippers 25 36 26 26—113

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-33 (Caboclo 2-3, Dorsey 2-4, Wright 2-4, Parsons 1-4, Holiday 1-7, Valanciunas 0-1, Carter 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Washburn 0-3, Hannahs 0-3), L.A. Clippers 7-27 (Green 3-5, Williams 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Gallinari 1-4, Shamet 1-7, Harrell 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Temple 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 34 (Wright 8), L.A. Clippers 47 (Gallinari 15). Assists_Memphis 22 (Wright, Hannahs 4), L.A. Clippers 23 (Gallinari 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 26, L.A. Clippers 23. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A_16,740 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.