Grizzlies-Mavericks, Box

April 5, 2019 10:44 pm
 
MEMPHIS (122)

Holiday 8-13 1-1 20, Caboclo 3-9 0-0 9, Rabb 5-12 2-2 12, Wright 10-19 4-5 26, Dorsey 7-15 2-2 17, Washburn 2-4 0-0 5, Parsons 4-8 0-0 11, Zeller 3-6 4-4 10, Carter 3-9 1-2 10, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-96 14-16 122.

DALLAS (112)

Jackson 7-15 2-2 19, Nowitzki 5-12 0-0 12, Kleber 2-9 1-2 6, Burke 4-7 5-6 13, Lee 9-15 0-0 21, Finney-Smith 2-6 1-1 6, Mejri 4-9 2-6 12, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Macon 4-9 0-0 11, Broekhoff 3-6 2-4 9. Totals 41-96 13-21 112.

Memphis 31 34 34 23—122
Dallas 30 23 31 28—112

3-Point Goals_Memphis 16-41 (Parsons 3-4, Holiday 3-6, Carter 3-7, Caboclo 3-7, Wright 2-6, Washburn 1-3, Dorsey 1-7, Rabb 0-1), Dallas 17-47 (Lee 3-6, Macon 3-6, Jackson 3-7, Mejri 2-3, Nowitzki 2-5, Broekhoff 1-3, Kleber 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Harris 1-7, Burke 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 50 (Wright 10), Dallas 42 (Nowitzki 7). Assists_Memphis 30 (Wright 14), Dallas 28 (Lee 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 16, Dallas 13. A_20,111 (19,200).

