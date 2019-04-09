Grizzlies-Pistons, Box

MEMPHIS (93)

Holiday 3-8 0-0 8, Caboclo 6-13 1-1 15, Zeller 4-7 5-6 13, Wright 4-10 7-8 15, Dorsey 5-12 1-2 12, Parsons 3-8 2-2 9, Washburn 1-1 0-0 3, Rabb 4-6 1-2 9, Carter 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 33-69 17-21 93.

DETROIT (100)

Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 2-5 0-0 5, Drummond 6-11 8-12 20, Jackson 5-16 0-0 12, Ellington 1-11 5-5 7, Pachulia 1-4 1-2 3, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 9-15 3-5 22, Galloway 2-8 2-2 7, Kennard 5-11 0-0 15, Robinson III 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-88 20-28 100.

Memphis 32 25 22 14— 93 Detroit 20 18 26 36—100

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-24 (Carter 3-4, Holiday 2-5, Caboclo 2-6, Washburn 1-1, Parsons 1-2, Dorsey 1-4, Wright 0-2), Detroit 10-34 (Kennard 5-9, Jackson 2-5, Griffin 1-2, Smith 1-5, Galloway 1-5, Brown 0-1, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Memphis 43 (Rabb 10), Detroit 40 (Drummond 17). Assists_Memphis 19 (Parsons, Dorsey, Zeller 3), Detroit 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, Detroit 21. A_19,802 (20,491).

