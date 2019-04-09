Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grizzlies-Pistons, Box

April 9, 2019 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MEMPHIS (93)

Holiday 3-8 0-0 8, Caboclo 6-13 1-1 15, Zeller 4-7 5-6 13, Wright 4-10 7-8 15, Dorsey 5-12 1-2 12, Parsons 3-8 2-2 9, Washburn 1-1 0-0 3, Rabb 4-6 1-2 9, Carter 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 33-69 17-21 93.

DETROIT (100)

Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 2-5 0-0 5, Drummond 6-11 8-12 20, Jackson 5-16 0-0 12, Ellington 1-11 5-5 7, Pachulia 1-4 1-2 3, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 9-15 3-5 22, Galloway 2-8 2-2 7, Kennard 5-11 0-0 15, Robinson III 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-88 20-28 100.

Memphis 32 25 22 14— 93
Detroit 20 18 26 36—100

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-24 (Carter 3-4, Holiday 2-5, Caboclo 2-6, Washburn 1-1, Parsons 1-2, Dorsey 1-4, Wright 0-2), Detroit 10-34 (Kennard 5-9, Jackson 2-5, Griffin 1-2, Smith 1-5, Galloway 1-5, Brown 0-1, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Memphis 43 (Rabb 10), Detroit 40 (Drummond 17). Assists_Memphis 19 (Parsons, Dorsey, Zeller 3), Detroit 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, Detroit 21. A_19,802 (20,491).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.