Hamilton scores twice in 2 minutes to lead Toronto FC

April 19, 2019 10:32 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Jordan Hamilton scored in the 77th and 79th minutes to give Toronto FC a 4-3 comeback victory over Minnesota United on Friday night.

Hamilton converted a pass from Jonathan Osorio to tie it at 3, then put Toronto ahead on a header after Jozy Altidore chipped goalkeeper Vito Mannone. Alejandro Pozuelo also scored twice for Toronto (4-1-1).

Darwin Quintero scored twice for Minnesota (3-3-1), giving the Loons a 3-2 lead with the second on a penalty kick in the 70th minute. Angelo Rodriguez also scored for Minnesota.

Minnesota finished with nine men. Jan Gregus was sent off in the 89th for a dangerous scissors tackle on Pozuelo, and Francisco Calvo followed in the 91st after a second yellow card in two minutes.

