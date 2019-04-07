Hawks-Bucks, Box

ATLANTA (107)

Prince 4-16 0-0 10, Humphries 2-6 0-0 6, Len 13-23 1-7 33, Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Huerter 4-10 0-0 9, Bembry 5-11 3-3 13, Davis 3-3 0-2 6, Carter 1-10 3-3 5, Bazemore 4-12 1-2 12, Anderson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 40-101 10-19 107.

MILWAUKEE (115)

Middleton 8-19 3-3 21, Antetokounmpo 10-15 8-12 30, Lopez 3-9 2-2 8, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 8, Brown 3-8 4-4 10, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-5 3-4 3, Wilson 3-4 2-3 10, Hill 2-8 4-6 9, Frazier 4-6 0-0 8, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 40-91 26-34 115.

Atlanta 21 24 27 35—107 Milwaukee 28 26 31 30—115

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 17-45 (Len 6-12, Bazemore 3-7, Humphries 2-4, Anderson 2-4, Prince 2-5, Adams 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-7), Milwaukee 9-41 (Wilson 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Middleton 2-8, Hill 1-5, Colson 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5, Lopez 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Carter 9), Milwaukee 62 (Antetokounmpo 9). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Huerter 6), Milwaukee 19 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 28, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Prince. A_17,775 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.