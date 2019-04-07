Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Bucks, Box

April 7, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (107)

Prince 4-16 0-0 10, Humphries 2-6 0-0 6, Len 13-23 1-7 33, Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Huerter 4-10 0-0 9, Bembry 5-11 3-3 13, Davis 3-3 0-2 6, Carter 1-10 3-3 5, Bazemore 4-12 1-2 12, Anderson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 40-101 10-19 107.

MILWAUKEE (115)

Middleton 8-19 3-3 21, Antetokounmpo 10-15 8-12 30, Lopez 3-9 2-2 8, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 8, Brown 3-8 4-4 10, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-5 3-4 3, Wilson 3-4 2-3 10, Hill 2-8 4-6 9, Frazier 4-6 0-0 8, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 40-91 26-34 115.

Atlanta 21 24 27 35—107
Milwaukee 28 26 31 30—115

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 17-45 (Len 6-12, Bazemore 3-7, Humphries 2-4, Anderson 2-4, Prince 2-5, Adams 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-7), Milwaukee 9-41 (Wilson 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Middleton 2-8, Hill 1-5, Colson 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5, Lopez 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Carter 9), Milwaukee 62 (Antetokounmpo 9). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Huerter 6), Milwaukee 19 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 28, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Prince. A_17,775 (17,500).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.