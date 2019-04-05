Hawks-Magic, Box

ATLANTA (113)

Anderson 1-7 2-2 5, Collins 8-18 4-5 20, Len 3-9 1-2 9, Young 8-17 5-7 22, Prince 5-11 4-7 15, Bembry 6-15 2-4 14, Davis 2-2 1-2 5, Carter 3-6 2-2 11, Adams 4-7 0-0 9, Humphries 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-95 21-31 113.

ORLANDO (149)

Isaac 6-9 4-5 18, Gordon 4-6 0-0 10, Vucevic 9-13 5-6 25, Augustin 5-9 2-2 13, Fournier 11-14 2-4 25, Frazier Jr. 1-3 0-2 2, Iwundu 3-7 1-1 9, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 3-5 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Ross 8-13 3-3 25, Grant 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 56-92 19-25 149.

Atlanta 18 30 32 33—113 Orlando 42 39 32 36—149

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-39 (Carter 3-5, Len 2-7, Adams 1-2, Humphries 1-3, Young 1-4, Anderson 1-5, Prince 1-6, Bembry 0-2, Collins 0-5), Orlando 18-37 (Ross 6-10, Gordon 2-3, Grant 2-3, Iwundu 2-3, Vucevic 2-4, Isaac 2-5, Fournier 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Martin 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-2, Frazier Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_Martin. Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Bembry 10), Orlando 54 (Gordon, Vucevic 11). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Young 6), Orlando 35 (Gordon, Augustin 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Orlando 24. Technicals_Young. A_18,999 (18,846).

