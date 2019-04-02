Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Spurs, Box

April 2, 2019 10:58 pm
 
ATLANTA (111)

Anderson 3-8 0-1 7, Carter 3-5 2-2 8, Len 7-11 3-6 21, Young 5-15 5-5 15, Huerter 6-11 0-0 13, Bembry 3-6 1-2 8, Davis 4-5 1-2 9, Adams 0-8 0-0 0, Bazemore 10-16 1-2 26, Humphries 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 43-94 13-20 111.

SAN ANTONIO (117)

DeRozan 7-11 15-16 29, Gay 3-10 0-0 6, Aldridge 6-11 4-6 16, White 10-12 0-0 23, Forbes 7-11 0-0 19, Bertans 1-4 0-0 2, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 5-9 0-0 14, Belinelli 2-10 0-0 6, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-80 19-22 117.

Atlanta 31 25 34 21—111
San Antonio 33 25 28 31—117

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-34 (Bazemore 5-7, Len 4-5, Anderson 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Carter 0-2, Humphries 0-3, Adams 0-4, Young 0-6), San Antonio 14-30 (Forbes 5-7, Mills 4-8, White 3-3, Belinelli 2-8, Bertans 0-2, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out_DeRozan. Rebounds_Atlanta 43 (Davis 10), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge, Gay 11). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Adams 7), San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, San Antonio 17. Technicals_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

