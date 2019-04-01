Heat-Celtics, Box

Listen Live Sports

April 1, 2019 9:53 pm
 
MIAMI (105)

Jones Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Olynyk 4-11 3-3 14, Adebayo 8-12 2-2 19, Dragic 12-20 3-3 30, Waiters 5-14 2-2 14, Johnson 2-8 2-3 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Whiteside 1-4 1-2 3, Wade 8-17 1-1 17. Totals 40-88 15-18 105.

BOSTON (110)

Tatum 7-15 1-2 19, Horford 7-13 5-5 19, Baynes 0-7 4-4 4, Irving 7-19 6-6 25, Smart 6-11 0-0 16, Hayward 4-7 2-2 11, Ojeleye 1-1 0-1 2, Morris 3-11 0-0 8, Theis 0-2 1-2 1, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 36-91 21-24 110.

Miami 17 30 30 28—105
Boston 36 25 27 22—110

3-Point Goals_Miami 10-37 (Dragic 3-9, Olynyk 3-10, Waiters 2-8, Adebayo 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Wade 0-3), Boston 17-40 (Irving 5-11, Tatum 4-7, Smart 4-8, Morris 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Rozier 1-4, Horford 0-1, Baynes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 48 (Adebayo 14), Boston 49 (Horford, Baynes 11). Assists_Miami 27 (Wade 7), Boston 25 (Horford 10). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Boston 18. Technicals_Waiters. A_18,624 (18,624).

