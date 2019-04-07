Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Heat-Raptors, Box

April 7, 2019 2:40 pm
 
MIAMI (109)

Winslow 6-18 2-3 15, Olynyk 2-6 1-1 6, Adebayo 2-7 3-4 7, Dragic 4-12 0-0 9, Waiters 6-16 0-0 17, Jones Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 6-11 5-6 18, Whiteside 7-9 0-0 14, Wade 7-14 3-3 21, McGruder 1-6 0-2 2. Totals 41-100 14-19 109.

TORONTO (117)

Leonard 7-19 5-7 22, Siakam 8-10 4-4 23, Gasol 2-4 4-4 8, Lowry 1-8 3-4 5, Green 7-13 2-2 21, Powell 7-7 5-6 23, Anunoby 0-4 0-0 0, Ibaka 6-14 0-0 12, VanVleet 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 39-87 23-27 117.

Miami 26 31 22 24 6—109
Toronto 25 25 28 25 14—117

3-Point Goals_Miami 13-34 (Waiters 5-12, Wade 4-6, Olynyk 1-4, Winslow 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Johnson 1-4), Toronto 16-41 (Green 5-9, Powell 4-4, Siakam 3-5, Leonard 3-8, VanVleet 1-6, Gasol 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Lowry 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 55 (Adebayo 13), Toronto 47 (Gasol, Siakam 10). Assists_Miami 27 (Winslow, Dragic 6), Toronto 26 (Gasol 7). Total Fouls_Miami 22, Toronto 17. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

