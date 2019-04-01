Listen Live Sports

Hess gets the start for Orioles in series opener against Blue Jays

April 1, 2019 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, fourth in the AL East in 2018)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division play in 2018. Toronto batted .244 as a team last season and hit 217 total home runs.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore averaged 8.1 hits per game last year and totaled 188 home runs as a team. The Blue Jays won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

Blue Jays Injuries: Clayton Richard: day-to-day (sore right knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (lower back tightness).

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

