Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
High school baseball coach charged with assaulting player

April 12, 2019 9:21 am
 
WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school baseball coach is facing an assault charge and has been suspended after allegedly grabbing one of his players by the back of the neck to escort him to the dugout.

Xaverian Brothers High School said in a statement the incident involving coach Gerry Lambert occurred Wednesday during a 7-0 loss to St. John’s Prep.

Westwood police say several witnesses reported that Lambert went on the field while one of his players argued with the umpire, and escorted the player to the dugout by the neck.

Lambert was charged with assault and battery. He wasn’t arrested but will receive a summons to court.

Lambert has been coach at the boys’ Catholic school since 2002 and has won two state championships.

He told WFXT-TV he had no comment.

