Highly recruited guard Harlond Beverly signs with Miami

April 17, 2019 2:18 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Highly recruited 6-foot-4 guard Harlond Beverly has signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

A native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beverly joined Montverde (Florida) Academy for his senior season and led the team to a 22-3 record and the semifinals of the high school nationals.

Beverly also considered signing with Michigan State, Georgia, Michigan, Indiana and Kansas.

He’s joined in the Hurricanes’ 2019 recruiting class by Anthony Walker of Nottingham, Maryland, and Isaiah Wong of Trenton, New Jersey, who both committed during the November signing period.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

