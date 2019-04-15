Listen Live Sports

Historic section of Pimlico not safe for Preakness seating

April 15, 2019 8:21 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — An engineering firm has determined the last historic section of Pimlico Race Course isn’t safe, meaning almost 7,000 seats won’t be available for the Preakness Stakes next month.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Jockey Club will hold a news conference Monday about the closure of 6,670 seats in the Old Grandstand’s open-air section. The club told ticket buyers of the closure in an email Saturday about the May 18th race.

Pimlico’s website says the seats make up about 17.5% of the overall seated capacity of nearly 38,000 people. An additional 82,000 people are estimated to fit in standing room and infield areas.

Lawmakers recently rejected legislation to accelerate plans to renovate Laurel Park and a Bowie facility so they could host the race.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

