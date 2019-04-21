Listen Live Sports

Hoesen sparks Quakes’ 4-1 rout of Sporting KC

April 21, 2019 12:15 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Danny Hoesen scored twice in the first 12 minutes and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday night .

Hoesen opened the scoring in the sixth minute, settling Aníbal Godoy’s long pass between a pair of defenders and slipping past them for a close-range finish. Six minutes later, Hoesen broke free on Jackson Yueill’s pass and slotted home a right-footed shot.

The Earthquakes (2-5-0) took a 3-0 lead on the first sequence following the second-half kickoff capped by Shea Salinas’ curling chip shot.

Magnus Eriksson added a fourth goal in the 61st minute after his pass was deflected back at him by a Sporting KC defender.

Felipe Gutiérrez converted a penalty for Sporting KC (2-2-3) in the 66th minute.

KC’s Matt Besler left in the 15th minute due to injury.

