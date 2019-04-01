Hornets-Jazz, Box

Bridges 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 15-28 13-15 47, Bacon 1-2 0-0 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 0-0 5, Kaminsky 0-3 0-0 0, Hernangomez 5-10 5-8 15, Graham 0-7 0-0 0, Monk 2-7 1-2 6, Lamb 9-16 4-4 23. Totals 36-90 23-29 102.
Ingles 5-8 0-0 15, Crowder 0-6 0-0 0, Gobert 8-10 2-7 18, Rubio 5-13 9-9 20, Mitchell 8-17 5-6 25, O’Neale 4-6 0-0 9, Sefolosha 5-6 0-0 14, Niang 1-6 2-2 4, Udoh 1-2 2-2 4, Neto 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-79 20-26 111.
|Charlotte
|23
|16
|25
|38—102
|Utah
|26
|26
|27
|32—111
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 7-30 (Walker 4-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Monk 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2, Bridges 0-3, Graham 0-3, Williams 0-4), Utah 15-35 (Ingles 5-8, Sefolosha 4-5, Mitchell 4-7, O’Neale 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Neto 0-1, Niang 0-3, Crowder 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 44 (Hernangomez 8), Utah 47 (Gobert 18). Assists_Charlotte 15 (Graham 6), Utah 30 (Rubio 13). Total Fouls_Charlotte 20, Utah 25. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.