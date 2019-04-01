Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Jazz, Box

April 1, 2019 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHARLOTTE (102)

Bridges 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 15-28 13-15 47, Bacon 1-2 0-0 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 0-0 5, Kaminsky 0-3 0-0 0, Hernangomez 5-10 5-8 15, Graham 0-7 0-0 0, Monk 2-7 1-2 6, Lamb 9-16 4-4 23. Totals 36-90 23-29 102.

UTAH (111)

Ingles 5-8 0-0 15, Crowder 0-6 0-0 0, Gobert 8-10 2-7 18, Rubio 5-13 9-9 20, Mitchell 8-17 5-6 25, O’Neale 4-6 0-0 9, Sefolosha 5-6 0-0 14, Niang 1-6 2-2 4, Udoh 1-2 2-2 4, Neto 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 38-79 20-26 111.

Charlotte 23 16 25 38—102
Utah 26 26 27 32—111

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 7-30 (Walker 4-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Monk 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2, Bridges 0-3, Graham 0-3, Williams 0-4), Utah 15-35 (Ingles 5-8, Sefolosha 4-5, Mitchell 4-7, O’Neale 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Neto 0-1, Niang 0-3, Crowder 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 44 (Hernangomez 8), Utah 47 (Gobert 18). Assists_Charlotte 15 (Graham 6), Utah 30 (Rubio 13). Total Fouls_Charlotte 20, Utah 25. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.