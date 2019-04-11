Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Capitals Sum

April 11, 2019 10:59 pm
 
Carolina 0 0 2—2
Washington 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Orpik, Carlson), 9:58. 2, Washington, Backstrom 2 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 13:10 (pp). 3, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Carlson, Wilson), 18:05 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Wallmark, Hamilton), 5:07. 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 2 (Faulk, Wallmark), 7:26. 6, Washington, Eller 1, 19:23.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-11-8_29. Washington 9-4-5_18.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Washington 2 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 0-1 (17 shots-14 saves). Washington, Holtby 1-0 (29-27).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

