Hurricanes-Capitals Sum

Carolina 1 1 1 0—3 Washington 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 3 (Ovechkin, Orlov), 3:37. 2, Washington, Oshie 1 (Niskanen, Kuznetsov), 9:26. 3, Carolina, Wallmark 1 (Foegele, Slavin), 15:54.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Aho 1 (Williams, Slavin), 16:49.

Third Period_5, Washington, Wilson 1 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 8:55. 6, Carolina, Staal 1 (Hamilton, Svechnikov), 15:00 (pp).

Overtime_7, Washington, Orpik 1 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 1:48.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-6-10_28. Washington 7-16-9-1_33.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 5; Washington 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 0-2 (33 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 2-0 (28-25).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:53.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

