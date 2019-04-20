Hurricanes-Capitals Sums

Carolina 0 0 0—0 Washington 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 4 (Carlson, Wilson), 7:33 (pp). Penalties_Maenalanen, CAR, (roughing), 1:08; Connolly, WSH, (hooking), 4:41; Wallmark, CAR, (high sticking), 5:42.

Second Period_2, Washington, Backstrom 5 (Ovechkin), 14:21. 3, Washington, Connolly 1 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 16:11. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (high sticking), 4:18; Carlson, WSH, (interference), 7:56; Siegenthaler, WSH, (hooking), 12:02; Aho, CAR, (tripping), 19:07.

Third Period_4, Washington, Wilson 2 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 1:04 (pp). 5, Washington, Dowd 1, 8:57. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 3 (Backstrom, Kuznetsov), 10:14 (pp). Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 8:57; Wallmark, CAR, (holding), 10:12; Jensen, WSH, (hooking), 17:29.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 6-15-9_30. Washington 10-7-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 5; Washington 3 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 2-3 (28 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 3-2 (30-30).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:36.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

